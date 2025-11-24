Daccord posted a 34-save shutout in Sunday's 1-0 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Daccord was magnificent through 65 minutes of action between regulation and overtime, but he was beaten twice in the shootout, and that forced him to settle for the OT defeat. Daccord seems to be trending in the right direction of late, although two games aren't enough to believe he's back to his best self yet. Over his last two outings, Daccord has gone 1-0-1 with a 0.96 GAA and .966 save percentage.