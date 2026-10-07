Daccord surrendered five goals on 21 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Daccord played the first two periods, but he struggled, as did the team in front of him. Philipp Grubauer worked the final frame, allowing one goal on seven shots. Daccord looked good in his first two starts of the year against the Flames, but a tougher opponent gave him some adversity. With seven goals allowed on 79 shots, Daccord is still doing well and should be able to maintain at least a tandem share of the starts. The Kraken are set to begin a five-game road trip in Detroit on Friday.