Daccord gave up seven goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to Utah.

Daccord started for the second day in a row and ended up giving a textbook example of why teams try to avoid that situation occurring. Utah put three goals past him in the first period and scored another four in the second before Daccord got the mercy pull, allowing Victor Ostman to play in the final frame. This loss sent Daccord to 27-21-5 with a 2.70 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Philipp Grubauer (illness) should be healthy enough to play again before the end of the season, but the Kraken have just three games left and none are in back-to-backs, so Daccord should still be penciled in for another two games at a minimum.