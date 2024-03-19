Daccord stopped just one of four shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Sabres.

The Kraken were unable to cover the damage Daccord left behind over the first 5:41 of the game, so he'll take his third straight loss. Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 of 26 shots in a relief appearance during the Kraken's worst loss in 2024. Daccord is down to 17-15-10 with a 2.52 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 43 appearances this season. The Kraken have a back-to-back Thursday in Vegas and Friday in Arizona, so both Daccord and Grubauer should be due for starts later in the week.