Daccord allowed five goals on 20 shots in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Sharks.

Daccord was pulled after allowing a shorthanded goal to Ty Dellandrea at 3:24 of the third period. Matt Murray took over between the pipes and allowed the Sharks' sixth goal of the game. This is the third time this year Daccord has allowed five goals, but he's been generally good while helping the Kraken stay near the top of the Pacific Division early on. The 29-year-old netminder is now 6-2-3 with a 2.83 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 11 starts. This was his sixth straight start, so it's safe to assume he'll get rest with a weekend back-to-back up next. The Kraken visit the struggling Blues on Saturday before heading to Dallas for a game Sunday.