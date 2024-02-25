Daccord gave up four goals on 13 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Daccord was pulled after Kirill Kaprizov's second goal of the game early in the second period. Philipp Grubauer stopped 17 of 18 shots in relief. Daccord was far from the only Kraken player to put in a poor performance, but he's now lost five of his last six outings with 16 goals allowed in that span. The 27-year-old is down to 16-12-10 with a 2.45 GAA and a .919 save percentage. Daccord may be at risk of losing the No. 1 job for the Kraken -- Grubauer has won his last two starts and could command more playing time as the team tries to keep pace in the wild-card race.