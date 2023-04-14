Daccord was sent to AHL Coachella Valley on Friday.

Daccord recorded a 2-1-1 record, 3.15 GAA and .900 save percentage in five contests with Seattle this season. It's not clear yet if his demotion means Martin Jones (hand) will be available for the start of the playoffs, because the Kraken still have the option to simply recall Daccord before the postseason begins.