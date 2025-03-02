Daccord stopped 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Daccord struggled a bit early on, but he was able to turn things around with a spotless third period while the Kraken pulled away with the lead. The 28-year-old has won three of his last four games, giving up a total of 11 goals in that span. He's now 21-15-3 with a 2.56 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 41 appearances. The Kraken's next game is Tuesday at home versus the Wild. They have a four-game week ahead, so Daccord can be reasonably expected to start three of them.