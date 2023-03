Daccord was called up from AHL Coachella on Monday.

Daccord has played in just one NHL game this season in which he gave up four goals on 40 shots to the Flames on Nov. 1. The 26-year-old netminder figures to serve as the No. 2 option for the Kraken while Philipp Grubauer (illness) remains unavailable. Even with Daccord up on the NHL roster, Martin Jones figures to see the bulk of the workload until Grubauer returns.