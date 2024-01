Daccord allowed two goals on 32 shots in Monday's 3-0 road loss against the Penguins.

Daccord did a decent enough job, and he held the Pens scoreless in both the first and third periods. There were was brief stretch from 0:49 to 3:32 where he allowed even-strength goals to Drew O'Connor and Sidney Crosby, and that was the difference. With a back-to-back situation on Tuesday against the Rangers, Daccord's next starting opportunity will likely be Thursday on the road against the Oilers.