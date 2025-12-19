Daccord will guard the road goal versus the Flames on Thursday, Ryan Pike of Flames Nation reports.

Daccord has been alternating starts with Philipp Grubauer lately, and that trend continues Thursday. With just one win in his last seven outings, Daccord has been in a rough patch amid the Kraken's overall struggles. The Flames have also struggled this year, but they have won four of their last six games while scoring 21 goals in that span.