Daccord (upper body) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice and will probably miss Thursday's home game against Vancouver, according to Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times.

Daccord is dealing with a lingering injury and is still regarded as day-to-day. He hasn't played between the pipes since Dec. 22. Ales Stezka is with the Kraken and will likely serve as Philipp Grubauer's understudy Thursday.