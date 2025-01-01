Share Video

Daccord (upper body) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice and will probably miss Thursday's home game against Vancouver, according to Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times.

Daccord is dealing with a lingering injury and is still regarded as day-to-day. He hasn't played between the pipes since Dec. 22. Ales Stezka is with the Kraken and will likely serve as Philipp Grubauer's understudy Thursday.

