Daccord (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus Edmonton on Saturday, Scott Malone of Root Sports reports.
Daccord partook in an optional skate Saturday and is progressing, according to coach Dan Bylsma, but he's not ready to return to the lineup at this time. Philipp Grubauer is likely to start, while Ales Stezka will be the backup goaltender Saturday.
More News
-
Kraken's Joey Daccord: Remains day-to-day•
-
Kraken's Joey Daccord: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Kraken's Joey Daccord: Not available Saturday•
-
Kraken's Joey Daccord: Loses to Avalanche•
-
Kraken's Joey Daccord: Between road pipes against Colorado•
-
Kraken's Joey Daccord: Gives up three goals Thursday•