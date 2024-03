Daccord is expected to start at home against Winnipeg, per the NHL media site.

Daccord saved 30 of 33 shots in a 4-3 victory over the Jets on Tuesday. He has a 17-12-10 record, 2.47 GAA and .918 save percentage in 40 outings in 2023-24. Although he did beat Winnipeg in his last start, the Jets are still 39-17-5, including 18-9-3 on the road, so this might be a tough matchup for Daccord.