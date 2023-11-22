Daccord is slated to start at home against San Jose on Wednesday, per Geoff Baker of the Seattle Times.

Daccord has a 2-2-5 record, 2.98 GAA and .901 save percentage in 10 contests this season. He hasn't won over his last seven outings, posting a 3.05 GAA and a .902 save percentage in that span. Perhaps playing against the Sharks will finally end that slump. San Jose is 3-14-1 while averaging a league-worst 1.50 goals per game. With Philipp Grubauer (undisclosed) unavailable, Chris Driedger, who was summoned from AHL Coachella Valley on Tuesday, is expected to serve as the backup goaltender Wednesday.