Daccord will defend the road net against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Geoff Baker of the Kraken's official site reports.

Daccord will return to the crease after being a healthy scratch in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to Ottawa. He played in Seattle's first three games, stopping 78 of 85 shots en route to a 2-0-1 record. Toronto has won two straight contests, and the team has outscored the opposition by a 9-5 margin over that span.

