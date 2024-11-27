Daccord was the first goalie off the ice at Wednesday's morning skate, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports, indicating he'll draw the start at home against the Ducks.

Daccord has been on a tear recently, and he'll draw the start for the eighth time in the Kraken's last nine games. Over his last seven outings, he's posted a 6-1-0 record, 1.73 GAA and .931 save percentage, and he'll have a good chance to maintain his hot streak Wednesday since Anaheim has averaged just 2.50 goals per game to begin the year.