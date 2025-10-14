Kraken's Joey Daccord: Set to start in Montreal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Daccord will be in the blue paint for Tuesday's road game against the Canadiens, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.
Daccord has been phenomenal to start the 2025-26 season, posting a 2-0-0 record, 0.96 GAA and .968 GAA over two appearances. This will be the Kraken's first road game of the year, and they'll face a Montreal club that is 2-1-0 and has potted 10 goals over its first three games of the season.
More News
-
Kraken's Joey Daccord: Impressive again Saturday•
-
Kraken's Joey Daccord: Starting Saturday•
-
Kraken's Joey Daccord: Excellent in win over Ducks•
-
Kraken's Joey Daccord: Drawing Opening Night start•
-
Kraken's Joey Daccord: Slated to start Wednesday•
-
Kraken's Joey Daccord: Ready for second preseason game•