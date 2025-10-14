Daccord will be in the blue paint for Tuesday's road game against the Canadiens, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Daccord has been phenomenal to start the 2025-26 season, posting a 2-0-0 record, 0.96 GAA and .968 GAA over two appearances. This will be the Kraken's first road game of the year, and they'll face a Montreal club that is 2-1-0 and has potted 10 goals over its first three games of the season.