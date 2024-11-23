Daccord is expected to start on the road against LA on Saturday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Daccord has been a standout performer with a 9-3-1 record, 2.31 GAA and .923 save percentage in 13 appearances in 2024-25. He's won his past five starts while allowing just eight goals on 131 shots (.939 save percentage). The Kings are tied for 16th offensively with 3.05 goals per game.