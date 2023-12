Daccord is slated to start in Thursday's home game against Chicago, according to Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network.

Daccord is coming off a 24-save shutout victory against Florida on Tuesday. The 27-year-old goaltender has a good chance of building off that against Chicago, which ranks 31st offensively this year with 2.36 goals per game. Daccord's 4-5-6 with a 2.73 GAA and .902 save percentage in 16 contests this season.