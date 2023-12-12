Daccord was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports, indicating he will start Tuesday's home matchup versus Florida.

Daccord has gone winless in his past four outings, which includes three starts, despite allowing just two goals against on three occasions during that span. He has posted a 3-5-6 record with a 2.92 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 15 appearances this season. The Panthers sit 17th in the league this campaign with 3.15 goals per contest.