Daccord was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Scott Malone of Root Sports, indicating he will protect the home net Tuesday against Anaheim.

Daccord has gone 4-10-3 with a .907 save percentage over his past 18 appearances. He has a 17-15-11 record this campaign with a 2.48 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 45 games played. Daccord made 32 stops in a 3-2 win over the Ducks on Dec. 23. Anaheim sits 30th in the league this season with 2.48 goals per contest.