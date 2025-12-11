Kraken's Joey Daccord: Set to start Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Daccord will guard the home goal versus the Kings on Wednesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Daccord has been in a skid lately, allowing 16 goals over his last four games, with all of them being regulation losses. The 29-year-old has just one win in his last seven outings. The Kings have scored 18 goals over their last six games, going 3-2-1 in that span.
