Daccord will guard the home goal versus the Kings on Wednesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Daccord has been in a skid lately, allowing 16 goals over his last four games, with all of them being regulation losses. The 29-year-old has just one win in his last seven outings. The Kings have scored 18 goals over their last six games, going 3-2-1 in that span.