Daccord turned aside 32 of 33 shots in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Senators.

Coming off a 35-save shutout in the Winter Classic, Daccord turned in another stellar performance against Ottawa en route to his fifth straight win. The 27-year-old netminder has answered the bell with Philipp Grubauer (lower body) sidelined, going 7-0-2 with an excellent .958 save percentage in his last nine outings. Overall, Daccord improved to 10-5-8 with a .922 save percentage and 2.29 GAA on the campaign.