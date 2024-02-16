Daccord made 36 saves in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

David Pastrnak opened the scoring early in the first period by banging home a rebound, but Daccord shut down the home side the rest of the way. That snapped a three-start losing streak for the 27-year-old netminder, but his lack of results recently has mostly been due to the Kraken's offensive struggles. Over his last 10 outings, Daccord has a 2.41 GAA and .923 save percentage, but only has a 3-6-1 record to show for it.