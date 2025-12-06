default-cbs-image
Daccord is slated to start at home against Detroit on Saturday, per South of Hockey.

Daccord will attempt to get back into the win column after going 0-3-1 with a 3.44 GAA and an .872 save percentage across his past four outings. The slump has dropped him to 7-6-4 with a 2.92 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 17 appearances this season. Detroit has struggled lately, posting a 1-3-2 record dating back to Nov. 24 to fall to 14-11-3 on the season.

