Daccord is expected to start on the road against Edmonton on Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Daccord has a 13-6-8 record, 2.28 GAA and .923 save percentage in 28 contests this season. He's been fantastic since the start of December, posting a 1.75 GAA and a .943 save percentage over 16 appearances. However, Edmonton figures to be a difficult adversary -- the Oilers rank fifth offensively this campaign with 3.50 goals per game.