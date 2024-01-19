Daccord is expected to start on the road against Edmonton on Thursday, per the NHL media site.
Daccord has a 13-6-8 record, 2.28 GAA and .923 save percentage in 28 contests this season. He's been fantastic since the start of December, posting a 1.75 GAA and a .943 save percentage over 16 appearances. However, Edmonton figures to be a difficult adversary -- the Oilers rank fifth offensively this campaign with 3.50 goals per game.
More News
-
Kraken's Joey Daccord: Receives no offensive support•
-
Kraken's Joey Daccord: Starting in Pittsburgh•
-
Kraken's Joey Daccord: Wins eighth straight game•
-
Kraken's Joey Daccord: Starting in Columbus•
-
Kraken's Joey Daccord: Stellar again in win•
-
Kraken's Joey Daccord: Going for seventh straight win•