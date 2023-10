Daccord is expected to start on the road against Florida on Saturday, Kraken radio announcer Mike Benton reports.

Daccord is set to make his third straight start for Seattle after stopping 65 of 72 shots (.903 save percentage) over his last two outings. Through four contests this season, he has a 2-0-2 record, 2.83 GAA and .910 save percentage. Florida ranks 21st offensively with 2.83 goals per game in 2022-23.