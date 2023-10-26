Daccord is set to start on the road against Carolina on Thursday, per Piper Shaw of Root Sports.

Daccord has a 2-0-1 record, 2.86 GAA and .898 save percentage in three contests this season. He was in net last Thursday for the Kraken's 7-4 victory over the Hurricanes and stopped 32 of 36 shots in that contest. The Hurricanes have averaged an impressive 3.86 goals per game this season, but they are coming off a 3-0 shutout loss to Tampa Bay, so Carolina's not as hot offensively when compared to the last time the Hurricanes faced Daccord.