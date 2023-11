Daccord is expected to be between the road pipes against Edmonton on Wednesday, Kraken play-by-play announcer Mike Benton reports.

Daccord has lost four straight matches, posting a 0-2-2 record in those contests. Still, with Philipp Grubauer having been pulled from his most recent outing, Daccord could be in line for some more starts, though a back-to-back will likely see Grubauer get the nod at home against the Islanders on Thursday.