Daccord will protect the road goal versus the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.
Daccord lost Saturday versus the Sharks, turning aside 19 of 23 shots, but apparently he'll get a chance to bounce back. Philipp Grubauer's last outing was also a loss to the Sharks, and he allowed eight goals. Daccord will face a Carolina team that has scored 19 goals over its last six games, a span in which they are 2-3-1.
More News
-
Kraken's Joey Daccord: Allows four goals in loss•
-
Kraken's Joey Daccord: Looking to bounce back•
-
Kraken's Joey Daccord: Worst game of season•
-
Kraken's Joey Daccord: Set to start against Anaheim•
-
Kraken's Joey Daccord: Bounces back to reach 10-win mark•
-
Kraken's Joey Daccord: In blue paint Monday•