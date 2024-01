Daccord will patrol the home crease versus the Blackhawks on Wednesday, Geoff Baker of The Seattle Times reports.

Daccord looks set to retain the No. 1 job even with Philipp Grubauer (lower body) available again. Since the start of December, Daccord has gone 10-5-3 with a 1.89 GAA and a .938 save percentage in 18 games. He'll get a favorable matchup against the banged-up and low-scoring Blackhawks, which should give Daccord a chance to snap his three-game losing streak.