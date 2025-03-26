Daccord will guard the road goal versus the Flames on Tuesday, Ryan Pike of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Daccord has struggled to a 3-4-1 record with a 3.42 GAA and an .874 save percentage over eight games in March. The Flames are coming off a 3-1-0 road trip, during which they scored 13 goals, However, the Flames have struggled to score consistently this season, so this is a favorable matchup for Daccord to try to get back on track.