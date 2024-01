Daccord will guard the road goal Saturday against Columbus, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Daccord has stopped 229 of 237 shots during his seven-game winning streak. In 26 appearances this season, he has posted a 12-5-8 record with two shutouts, a 2.23 GAA and a .925 save percentage. The Blue Jackets rank 22nd in the league with 2.98 goals per contest this campaign.