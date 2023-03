Daccord will guard the road goal Tuesday against Dallas, Piper Shaw of Root Sports reports.

Daccord made 36 saves in a 5-4 win over Calgary on Nov. 1. He was called up from the minors Monday after Philipp Grubauer (illness) was forced to leave Saturday's 6-4 loss to Edmonton in the second period. The Stars rank eighth in the league this campaign with 3.43 goals per game.