Kraken's Joey Daccord: Starting in Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Daccord will start in goal on the road versus the Wild on Tuesday, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.
Daccord could be the Kraken's primary starter down the stretch after Philipp Grubauer (lower body) was injured Monday versus the Jets. The Kraken also have Matt Murray on the roster. Daccord is winless in his last five outings, allowing 18 goals on 121 shots in that span, so he is a risky option in this tough matchup.
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