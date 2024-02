Daccord will defend the road net Saturday against the Flyers, per Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.

Daccord stopped 20 of 21 shots in a 2-0 loss to the Sharks on Jan. 30 in his last outing. He has supplied a 15-9-9 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.32 GAA and a .921 save percentage through 34 appearances. Philadelphia ranks 25th in the league this campaign with 2.87 goals per contest.