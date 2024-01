Daccord will patrol the road crease versus the Penguins on Monday, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

Daccord has been unstoppable over the past three-plus weeks, winning eight straight games while posting an impressive 1.49 GAA and .956 save percentage. He'll try to secure his 14th win of the year in a road matchup with a Penguins team that's 10-8-2 at home this season.