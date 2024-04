Daccord will guard the road goal Sunday against the Blues, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Daccord is coming off a 20-save effort in Thursday's 3-1 loss to San Jose. In 48 appearances this season, he has compiled a record of 18-17-11 with a 2.43 GAA and a .917 save percentage. St. Louis ranks 24th in the league with 2.86 goals per contest this campaign.