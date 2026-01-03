Daccord will guard the road goal versus the Canucks on Friday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Daccord will start the second half of a back-to-back after Philipp Grubauer earned a 4-1 win over the Predators on Thursday. The two goalies have alternated starts lately, but that's because the Kraken are in the third of four consecutive back-to-back sets. Daccord had a poor December, going 3-4-1 with a 2.96 GAA and a .904 save percentage over eight contests, though he's won two of his last three outings.