Daccord will protect the road goal versus the Golden Knights on Saturday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Daccord will get the nod for a second game in a row after earning a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Thursday. This will be Daccord's first instance of consecutive starts since Dec. 18-20, as he's lost playing time to Philipp Grubauer. The Kraken's goalie rotation hasn't exactly been predictably, but Daccord earning a third straight win would likely do a lot to help him in an effort to reclaim a majority of the playing time.