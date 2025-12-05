default-cbs-image
Daccord will protect the road goal versus the Oilers on Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Daccord surrendered four goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Oilers. He'll get a chance to redeem himself in a rematch Thursday in Edmonton, though the 29-year-old goalie has allowed 12 goals over his last five games, a 1-3-1 span for him. The Oilers have struggled this year but will be looking to replicate their effort from Saturday, which makes this a risky fantasy matchup for Daccord.

