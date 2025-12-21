Daccord will protect the road goal versus the Sharks on Saturday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Daccord put forth a 42-save effort in a loss to the Flames on Thursday, and he'll be rewarded with consecutive starts for the first time since Seattle's first two games of December. The 29-year-old netminder has just one win in his last eight outings, so he's a bit of a risky fantasy option. The Sharks have scored 23 goals over their last six games, going 4-2-0 in that span.