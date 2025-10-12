Daccord will protect the home goal in Saturday's game versus the Golden Knights, per Sound of Hockey.

Daccord will get his second start of the year after turning aside 35 of 36 shots versus the Ducks on Opening Night. The 29-year-old netminder will be backed up by Matt Murray on Saturday, though neither Murray nor Philipp Grubauer poses much of a threat to Daccord's playing time.