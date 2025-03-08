Daccord will tend the road twine Sunday versus the Capitals, according to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com on Saturday.

Daccord will draw the start in the second half of a back-to-back -- Philipp Grubauer is facing the Flyers on Saturday. Daccord has conceded at least three goals in four consecutive outings, and across three appearances in March, the 28-year-old netminder has a 1-2-0 record, .869 save percentage and 3.77 GAA. The Capitals are not in action Saturday, so they'll have the rest advantage at home Sunday. Washington is currently tied for first in the NHL with 3.60 goals per game this season.