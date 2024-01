Daccord will guard the home net Sunday against the Maple Leafs, Scott Malone of Root Sports Northwest reports.

Daccord has lost back-to-back starts following his eight-game winning streak. He'll look to get back in the win column against a potent Maple Leafs offense that's averaging 3.50 goals per game this season. Daccord is 13-7-8 with a .922 save percentage and 2.34 GAA this year.