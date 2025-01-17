Daccord is expected to start on the road Thursday against Winnipeg, per the NHL media site.

Daccord has a 14-9-2 record, 2.47 GAA and .914 save percentage in 27 appearances in 2024-25. He stopped 31 of 33 shots en route 4-2 victory over Pittsburgh in his last start Tuesday. The Jets rank third in goals per game with 3.60.