Daccord signed a two-year, $1.2 million AAV contract with the Kraken on Friday.

Daccord had a strong season with AHL Coachella Valley in 2022-23, posting a .918 save percentage and a 2.38 GAA through 38 games. He was even better in the Calder Cup Playoffs, improving his numbers to a .926 save percentage and a 2.22 GAA, respectively. The 26-year-old will likely enter training camp as the Kraken's backup behind Philipp Grubauer.