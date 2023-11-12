Daccord stopped all nine shots he faced in relief of Philipp Grubauer in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

The Oilers dominated the first period and then backed off once Daccord was in the game. The 27-year-old remains at 2-1-3 with a 2.59 GAA and a .913 save percentage through seven appearances. The Kraken have rematches against their last two opponents up next -- they host the Avalanche on Monday before visiting the Oilers on Wednesday. Based on recent performances against each team, it wouldn't be surprising for Grubauer to start Monday and Daccord to get Wednesday's game.