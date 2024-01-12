Daccord stopped 25 of 26 shots in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Capitals.

Max Pacioretty's second-period goal was the lone mark against Daccord on Thursday, as the 27-year-old netminder picked up his seventh straight win -- he's held opponents to two goals or fewer in each outing, sporting a sparkling .966 save percentage in that span. Daccord is now 12-5-8 with a .925 save percentage and 2.23 GAA this season. He'll likely be back in net Saturday when the Kraken visit Columbus, and figures to have locked down the starting job even when Philipp Grubauer (lower body) is able to return.